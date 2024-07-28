Paris (dpa)

Veteran Spanish star Rafael Nadal is still unsure whether he will participate in the men’s singles competition at the Paris Olympics or not.

“I want to make the smartest decision to have the best chance to bring home a medal,” Nadal said after playing compatriot Carlos Alcaraz to win their first-round doubles match at the Olympics.

Nadal is set to begin his singles campaign against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Sunday.

“I don’t know what will happen, I don’t know if I will play or not,” Nadal said, noting that he wanted to consult with his team before knowing what to do.

Nadal and Alcaraz won their first match together as a doubles team, eliminating Argentines Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6, 6-4. Nadal, 38, did not clarify whether the Summer Olympics would be the last event in his career with the white game, despite many speculations that it would be, especially in light of his suffering from several injuries recently.

Asked if this Olympics could be his last appearance before retirement, Nadal replied: “I never said that, I don’t know, I haven’t made any decision to say anything.”

Nadal’s involvement in the 2024 Olympics actually began one night earlier, when he was one of the Olympic torchbearers during the opening ceremony in a major surprise.