Paris (Reuters)

Spain’s dream team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of winning a gold medal in the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics were ended by Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

Their progress thrilled the Roland Garros crowd, where Nadal has won the French Open 14 times, but their journey ended with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat in the quarter-finals.

Nadalcaraz, as they have become known since playing together at the Paris Olympics, was backed by a huge crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier, and at times the noise was more like a football stadium with the Spanish fans cheering.

And when Krajicek, the 2023 French Open doubles champion, served for the match, after breaking Nadal and Alcaraz, chaos erupted on the court and the umpire struggled to impose discipline.

The fourth-seeded American team held their nerve admirably and Krajicek fired an ace on match point to silence the crowd, with the head umpire rising from her seat to confirm that the ball had touched the line.

Nadal, 38, began the tournament by carrying the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony, but ended it without the third Olympic gold he had been yearning for in what could be his final appearance on his favourite Roland Garros clay courts.

Nadal and Alcaraz faced a well-organized pair, with Ram, 40, a four-time Grand Slam men’s doubles champion, brilliant throughout with his precision at the net.

Krajicek said it was special to be part of this atmosphere even if they played a big role in spoiling the Spanish scenario.

“To be in that kind of atmosphere, you have to take it all in. I mean, the energy was sky high. We came here for a specific mission, we played a great game, but the tournament is not over,” he added.

Alcaraz, 21, who reached the quarter-finals in the singles, lacked his usual level and committed several double faults on his serve, which made it easy for the American team to win the first set.

There was no chance of a comeback this time and Alcaraz lost his serve at 3-3, and the Spanish duo looked frustrated when they disagreed with the umpire’s decision after a successful strike from Ram.

Ram and Krajicek will meet the Czech duo of Tomas Machak and Adam Pavlasek for a spot in the doubles gold medal.

