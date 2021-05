Rafael Nadal, back from Madrid, where he had lost to Alexander Zverev, took time out on Saturday to enjoy the fine and very warm weather in Mallorca.

He took his yacht, the Great white, out for a sail along the Manacor coast and – as so many others have been this weekend – had a swim in the sea. He’ll shortly be back in action in Rome at the Italian Open. He has a bye into the second round.