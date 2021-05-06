Madrid (AFP)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, ranked second in the world, reached the quarter-finals of the Madrid tennis tournament, the third Masters tournament for a thousand points for men, while Australian Ashley Barty, the first seed, qualified for her fourth final this year.

Nadal, the “king” of clay courts, beat Australian Alexei Bopyrin (76th in the world) 6-3.6-3 in 1 hour 19 minutes. This was the first meeting that brought Nadal and Boberin (21 years old) together in the professional league competitions, and the Spanish meet in the quarter-finals with German Alexander Zverev (sixth in the world) or British Daniel Evans (26) who play later.

Nadal, 34, said: It was a difficult match, the ground was fast and slippery, the ball was flying, the start was difficult and he was returning all the balls, so I am happy to win. He continued, “Then I controlled the match a little and I felt more comfortable in the result and did things in the right way, even if it was difficult to face a player like him.”

“El Matador”, who reached the quarter-finals in Madrid for the fifteenth time, is seeking his sixth title in the Spanish capital and the first since 2017, which will allow him to achieve his 36th Masters title and equal the record held by Serbian Novak Djokovic, the first seed.

In the women’s competitions, where the tournament is one of the 1000’s (WTA 1000), Barty qualified for her fourth final this year at the expense of the “surprise” of the tournament, landowner Paula Badosa (62), after beating her 6-4 6-3. The Australian retaliated against her rival, Padosa, who became the first Spanish woman to reach the semi-finals in 12 years of the tournament’s date, after losing to her in the quarter-finals of the Charleston tournament last month in two groups 4-6 and 3-6.

Badusa, 23, the participation in the invitation card, who reached the semi-finals for the first time in her career in the 1000 tournaments, fought her opponent in the first group and imposed a 4-4 draw, before Barty was able to make the difference when she was sent for the third time to win the group 5-4 with the help Double error from Spanish.

Despite Badusa breaking her opponent’s serve at the start of the second set, Barty returned the salute by breaking the Spanish serve twice to win after an hour and a quarter. Barty raised her consecutive number of victories on clay courts to 16. The winner of the Roland Garros Championship in 2019 will meet in the final match Saturday, the winner between the Belarusian Arina Sabalenka fifth and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who play later today.

Barty won the three final matches she reached in 2021, since returning to the stadiums despite the repercussions of the pandemic, in the Melbourne Yarra Valley Classic before the Australian Open, Miami in early April and on dirt courts in Stuttgart about 10 days ago.