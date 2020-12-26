Rafa Nadal has shown, once again, to be fully committed to helping those who need it most. The foundation that bears his name has delivered 3,000 kilos of infant food products to the Mallorca Food Bank, to ensure that the little ones in your area do not go hungry on these dates.

The foundation itself shared the donation through its social networks, and shared a snapshot of Rafa’s wife, Xisca Perelló, delivering the products. Nadal is an honorary ambassador of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, focused on contributing to the young people who need it most both in Spain and India.

A few days ago, Nadal congratulated all his followers on Christmas through a video broadcast by his academy. The Balearic tennis player recognized the toughness of this 2020, and wished everyone a better 2021. In addition, the Spanish He asked for responsibility and that the measures continue to be respected, to combat the virus in the best way.