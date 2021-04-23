They were two atypical matches for Rafael Nadal. It is not customary that he leaves sets in his first two meetings in Barcelona. It was so unusual that it had never happened to him. He had never reached the quarterfinals with two sets against him marked as bullets in the body. But that was left behind. Finally Nadal woke up. The manacorense returned to dominate on the Catalan clay of Godó before a timorous Cameron norrie and signed his pass to his thirteenth semifinals in Barcelona (6-1 and 6-4).

On the hottest day at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona, ​​the most forceful Nadal appeared, the one who inflicts the most fear on clay. It took him an hour and a half to get rid of a Norrie who already knew what it is to surprise on Spanish soil. Not in vain in February 2018 he raised Roberto Bautista a 2-0 in Davis Cup in Marbella. In addition, the British, although born in Johannesburg (South Africa), already planted a battle with Nadal in the last Australian Open. He did not rip any set, but forced two 7-5.

And Nadal came to this meeting with the doubts of having left a set against Ilya Ivashka and another against Kei Nishikori, so he redoubled his merit to overcome the good start of Norrie. With an orthodox backhand and a damaging forehand, the Briton pointed ways when he touched 0-40 in the third game of the match, but missed a single shot at the net and his game went downhill, despite taking the honor of break the serve of the Spanish in the final stretch and save a match point.

It was not enough for an insurrection. Nadal passed the roll for the first time in Barcelona and cut the streak of three consecutive games by leaving a set on clay. The last time that happened to him was in 2015, between Roland Garros and Hamburg. Now, after Norrie, he looks with more optimism to his thirteenth semifinals at the Godó. He won the first eleven he played, but lost the last, to Dominic Thiem in 2019. His dominance in this round is such that since he first stepped on it in 2005, he had not lost a set until the match against Thiem two years ago .

His rival will come out of the confrontation between Argentine Diego Schwartzman and the Spanish Pablo Carreno. The other finalist of the tournament will be decided in the semifinal that Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner will play today. The Greek, champion in Monte Carlo, defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime, now a pupil of Toni Nadal, by 6-3 and 6-3, while Sinner could with Andrey Rublev, Nadal’s executioner in Monaco, by 6-2 and 7- 6 (8). Thanks to this result, the 19-year-old Italian will be number 18 in the world next Monday.

Nadal, meanwhile, continues to hunt for Daniil Medvedev, who could not play in Monte Carlo or any tournament this week due to being infected with covid. After the win against Norrie, only 210 points separate the Russian from the Spanish.

Meanwhile, in Belgrade, the fiefdom of Novak Djokovic, an ATP 250 is disputed that has the presence of the number one in the world. Djokovic, who will not jeopardize his ranking status in the upcoming tournaments, is already in the semifinals after beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 6-3. The Serbian aspires in his land to lift his title number 83, which would leave him three of the 86 that Nadal has (if he did not win in Barcelona) and still far from Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109).