The Roland Garros dream final is here. Nadal and Djokovic meet in an exciting confrontation that will mark a new chapter in their historic rivalry. Since they met in the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2006, with a victory for the Spaniard after the Serbian retired, their face-to-face matches have become a classic, the most repeated match in tennis history with 55 matches. Djokovic dominates the pulse (29-26), but Nadal has a better record when they play in the Grand Slam (9-6), a superiority that is accentuated on the clay of Paris (6-1).

The global data of their confrontations draw a reality that magnifies both. The video above highlights the figures that raise their careers, as well as the most important numbers of their particular duels. Nadal and Djokovic aspire to overtake Federer in conquered Grand Slam titles. If the Spaniard wins this Roland Garros, he will equal the Swiss at the top of world tennis with 20 greats. “We’ll see what happens. It’s not an obsession, I always go my way, and I’m happy. My happiness will not depend on whether or not I beat Federer,” he said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. If it is Djokovic who reigns in Paris, he will be placed with 18 Grand Slams, one from Nadal and two from Federer. Whatever happens, the battle will remain open.

The words of Nadal and Djokovic

In the preview of the final, Nadal also referred to his relationship with Djokovic and the keys to their face to face. “It is a positive, healthy rivalry, with a good personal relationship, with great respect, friendship. The rivalry has evolved, how I feel it today is different from how I felt it years ago. Today is calmer, when I was young it was intense, now we are both happy with our career, “he said.” We respect each other a lot and when we face each other there is a motivation to do our best tennis. We have enough experience to tackle these types of matches with a cool head, “said Djokovic.