Rafa Nadal continues his path in the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 this Thursday. The Spaniard, who in his debut in the tournament defeated Argentine Delbonis (6-1 and 6-2), is now measured against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. The Balearic Nadal dominates with authority (13-1) the history between them, including the six most recent duels and the five previous clashes fought on clay.

Rafa Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov will play this Thursday the eighth of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. The match between the Spanish and the Bulgarian will be played in the third turn of Pista Reinier III from the Principality, around 15:00 in the afternoon in Spain. The duel will begin minutes after the end of the match between Djokovic and Evans.

