The central Paris lives a deja vu. Jannik Sinner bounces the ball over and over again, about to serve to close the first set against Rafael Nadal. He boots it and the Italian throws it, until finally the ball hits the left foot and returns to the hand with an irregular, strange, strange trajectory. There is no doubt: at that moment, a thousand demons walk through the boy’s head and a chill passes through his body. That night in October, that lost train … Sinner, 19 years old, collapses. In that game, the turning point of the afternoon, his arm is seized and he misses one blow after another until incurring a double fault that reveals the victory of the Spanish: 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0, in 2 hours 17m. Nadal imposes his syndrome in the Roland Garros quarters and he meets Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday.

More information

As happened last year, when the Mallorcan resisted the Italian’s challenge at dawn, Sinner breaks down at the moment when tennis selects the strongest. The scene is still too big for the young man, with a great projection, and he loses his edge; he falls apart overwhelmed by the immensity of Nadal in the Chatrier. In there, nobody dominates the shocking silence that is breathed in the critical moments of the parties. While they all dwindle, the Balearic Islands multiplied by a thousand. For a million. After resisting the siege, the lead blows of his rival, Nadal emerges and rearms to give a mental lash that restores the natural order of things.

Sinner can get vertigo. He sentenced him at the crossroads of the autumn edition of last year and it happens again this time, in a diametrically opposite context. Unlike that day, the sun warms up in the Bois de Boulogne and there is natural light; then 5 degrees and humidity, now it is 23 and the ice creams circulate by tier. After an exchange of blows, the boy, 19th in the world, breaks in the fifth game helped by two double faults by Nadal and takes control of the pulse as his heavy ball punishes the Balearic’s string. Cornered until then, shrinking water because the attacks are tremendous, the Spanish twists the wheel and manages to get out of the mess.

Guess the doubts and in that interval in which Sinner bounces the ball over and over again, he comes out of his refuge with the knife between his teeth. The game demands a step forward and reacts with a stride that allows him to neutralize the Italian and send him to the canvas with clubs. Two meters are life, they are worth a few quarters. It builds an overwhelming partial -16 points to 2, in the strip that passes from 5-3 against the break to 5-5- and exerts a wild shake of six consecutive games. 4-0 start in the second set. I mean, it leaves Sinner groggy. The boy walks soundlessly down the track, enveloped again by ghosts and with that little inner voice that repeats and torments him: he escaped again. Innocence. Too cute yet. He is not able to manage the advantage, so the facts say: it happened last year, also in Rome less than a month ago and again in Paris.

Thus, Nadal is exactly where he wants. Once that thorny strip is circumvented, he arranges, orders and scratches games – he draws a series of eight to put the rubric – towards a victory that eliminates one of the red circles from his path towards the 14th trophy. After three days of filming with Alexei Popyrin, Richard Gasquet and Cameron Norrie, Sinner was the cotton test: the instinct is still intact. Without giving up a single set and with another show of force, the Spanish will break into the quarterfinals against Argentine Schwartzman (7-6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5 to Jan-Lennard Struff) on the back of his hegemony landmark in the French capital.

“I think I’m fine and that there have been a lot of positive things in the last month. We have to improve details, but above all to maintain the things that I am doing well. I just need to avoid deconcentration, but I already said that this game was very important to me and I have won it by playing quite well ”, Nadal valued before the crossing with Schwartzman, an old acquaintance whom he previously ran into in Paris in 2018 (quarterfinals) and last season (semi-finals). In the historic with the Buenos Aires, Nadal dominates 10-1; It only yielded at the Foro Italico in Rome in 2020.

The Mallorcan’s landing in the quarterfinals coincides with that of Novak Djokovic, much more rugged. “I have not been able to see him much, he was playing Parcheesi,” the Manacor man was sincere. The number one played for a long time with fire, although he overcame the initial collapse against the young Lorenzo Musetti (6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0 and 6-4, in 3h 27m) and another Italian, Matteo Berrettini, will be measured.

Check the Results of the day / Order of play Tuesday.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES in Facebook Y Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.