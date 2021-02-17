Rafael Nadal said goodbye to the Australian Open when he lost in the quarterfinals to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, world number six, who reversed a 0-2 deficit in sets and took the victory in five sets. Far from being depressed, the Spaniard accepted defeat to “one of the best in the world” and was optimistic and in good spirits at the post-match press conference. And he even starred in a funny situation, with which he stole a smile from everyone present.

When answering a question from the Spanish media, the Mallorcan made a gesture of pain, got up and quickly left the room. What had happened? He told it himself when he returned a few minutes later.

“He gave me a jerk and I decided to run away because that time at the US Open I stretched, almost fell off my chair and many memes were made. It has hurt a lot more, but I suppose I will have avoided something ”, he commented with a laugh and now recovered from the cramp he had felt.

#AOxESPN INCREDIBLE MOMENT IN CONFERENCE! Nadal was explaining why he lost to Tsitsipas and … HE SUFFERED A CRAMM! He had to retire and then come back TO NOT BE A MEME. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9jHcS57pxQ – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 17, 2021

Rafa referred to a similar moment that he had lived in Flushing Meadows in 2011, when after beating David Nalbandian in the third round, he suffered quadriceps and hamstring cramps in his right leg in full conference.

Faced with the annoyance, he lay down on the floor and the organization asked the journalists to leave the room so that he could be attended by the physio of the tournament. The video of the Mallorcan “disappearing” behind the desk in the midst of pain went around the world.

Like that time in New York, this Wednesday Nadal also recovered quickly and, when he returned to the press room, he commented in relation to the cramp: “They asked me if I was well prepared and it has been shown that I was not. Physically I have lacked a little more preparation, unfortunately. “

“I should be prepared for that. I think my physical stamina is pretty good. It’s true that I probably need a little more time, because I was in very good shape and for 20 days I couldn’t practice in the way I expected, I could not play a single match in the ATP Cup, “analyzed Nadal, who will not be able to add his 21st Grand Slam to overcome Roger Federer and be the top winner in history in this category.

“Maybe this kind of thing would have helped a little to be better physically. Because the more games you play and the more you train against good players, the more chances you have to be better. But I don’t complain much. I think physically it has been a very wet day. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t bad either. I was able to fight to the end, and that’s it. What is clear is that the problem was not the back, “he added.

“I’m not happy, but what can I do, play better next time or at least try. Stefanos played very well in the fourth and fifth sets. I think I may have lacked some spark and also that maybe I was wrong in terms of tactics at times. But I did my best at every moment, with the right attitude. I stayed positive the whole time during the match, fighting. And it was not enough. Sometimes it is enough. Today, it was not. I was not far, but that’s how tennis is, “he reflected on the match.

“I did my best and stayed positive. Sometimes it’s enough, today it wasn’t,” said the Spaniard. Photo REUTERS / Loren Elliott

Tsitsipas became the third player in history to lift him 0-2 in an official match. The first was Federer in the 2005 Miami final, where the Spanish won 6-2 and 7-6 (7-4) and the Swiss took the last three sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 and 6-1 to win the title. The second, the Italian Fabio Fognini, who beat him 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-4 in the third round of the US Open 2015.

“Things have not turned out as we expected, but I am leaving much healthier, which for me is very positive mentally. Let’s see what happens now, I have to go home and understand what I have to do in this difficult situation that we live and prepare myself in the best possible way, “he commented, already thinking about what is coming for the rest of the season.

