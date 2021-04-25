Rafael Nadal won his twelfth Conde de Godó trophy by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final this Sunday by 6-4 and 6-7 (6) and 7-5, after 3h 38m. Thus, the Spaniard raised his first title of the season, the 87th of his career. They are 60 already on clay. The tennis player from Manacor, 34 years old and champion of 20 large, beat the Greek in a magnificent match in which he started at a disadvantage in both sets, tracing them with trade and dodging a match point; catching the glory, again, in a territory that he knows better than well, his club of all life. Now, his next challenge will be the Mutua Madrid Open, where he will land in an ascending line and with his homework done.

It was a head-to-head, no middle ground. Masks out from the start. Pure enjoyment for the stands. Tsitsipas knew that Nadal was going to shamelessly look for the reverse, and that if he resisted from that profile and did not lose too much track he would have many numbers to get his way; The Spanish, for his part, was aware that his options were to govern with the drive, give height to the ball and corner the opponent towards the wall. Putting the weapons on the table, cards face up, from the beginning the Greek catalog was imposed and the Mallorcan endured the type to keep him at bay.

The result was a fabulous first set, from power to power. Nadal opened with a blank game, but made a misstep to serve and conceded a break (2-1) that forced him to row against the current, before an adversary who offered no gaps, confident. Released was Tsitsipas, who is beginning to look like an important tennis player. If you control the nerve, the Greek is dynamite. He has an imposing physique, strength and legs and more legs; Above all, what may allow him to stand out from his fellow generations: the guts to approach the colossi from you to you. Respect, yes; fear, none. He’s really hungry.

Hesitant again with the serve, Nadal threw ex officio to compensate for the deficit that he has dragged from Monte Carlo. He sweated hard to get through the fifth game, after committing two double faults, and was patient to find his moment. The one who sniffed that Tsitsipas was hesitant, took a spirited bite into the afternoon. After failing a clear volley, one of those that he rarely forgives, he held on and took a slap of those that hurt when returning the break (4-4), immediately aborting three balls of break and resized to tie the set with another bite. Now the topspin worked.

Nadal, more and more Nadal. Not unchained, but in its sauce. Growing. The story was put in his face, but there was a but, tare to amend: 30% of seconds in that first round. It was refining, and even so it started again at a disadvantage in the second set, break up the Greek (2-1) and pressing hard again. However, Tsitsipas missed several trains. Several opportunities to open a gap disappeared and the script was twisted again, the duel increasingly adverse for him. The fluctuation was repeated. Nadal went with everything and not only balanced (3-3), but he put the turbo with the usual determination, incisive, hurtful with the drive. The Greek was getting bigger and smaller. Or so it seemed. A trompe l’oeil in the afternoon.

The Spaniard had him at his mercy, just one touch with the fingertips to knock him down. Two match balls. A tris from the final lunge. But it turns out that Tstistipas is not one to wrinkle, and she suddenly pulled a smash and a volley that deactivated the red light, which was not the emergency because Nadal poked him in the mind, first raising a 0-40, and then ramming him into the tie-breaker, 4-2 in his favor and serve. But he was unsuccessful, he slipped on a double fault and the Athenian returned to the charge, as he did two months ago in Melbourne, in that sudden death that brought him back to life that day.

It did not happen this time in Barcelona. Without delay, the two engaged in a spectacular melee. No speculation, the two rights to fire and risks on all four sides. A very equal exercise of forces that the Balearic Islands resolved in his own way, escaping from an extreme situation, from that terminal zone that surely dominates like no other. When the others tremble, he takes a step forward; where the rest suffer, he multiplies. Nadal, at his best. His ally the mystique. The tape gave him a hand in a tremendous exchange – roll and forward, blessed revolutions – and prevented Tsitsipas from winning. Later, it is already known: claw, triumph, glory. On the sand, he is the king.

