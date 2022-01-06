The Spanish Rafael Nadal He explained that “we must trust people who know”, referring to health professionals, who advise us to get vaccinated to stop this pandemic when he was asked about the situation that his professional colleague is experiencing Novak Djokovic after his visa was canceled upon landing in Melbourne (Australia) for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

“What is happening is not good for anyone. I don’t handle all the details of what happened so I can’t have a solid opinion ”, he clarified at a press conference after his second-round victory against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

I knew the conditions

“I feel bad for him but Novak knew the conditions beforehand,” added the Spaniard after stressing that it is important to trust professionals in the field and follow their advice to receive the vaccine.

“It’s normal for people here to get frustrated. They have passed very hard confinements, people could not travel from one state to another, “he said regarding the uproar caused by the news that the Serbian had allegedly received a medical exemption to play the Australian Open.

“He is a person of legal age who makes his own decisions and who has to pay the consequences of those decisions,” he concluded.

They postpone the decision

Novak Djokovic, threatened with expulsion from Australia, who refused him entry and canceled his visa, got a postponement until Monday, in a new episode of this saga turned into a diplomatic incident.

The Serbian, held by immigration services in Melbourne since his arrival on Wednesday with the intention of participating in the Australian Open, appealed to court the decision of the authorities to deny him entry.

In a first hearing on Thursday, State Attorney Christopher Tran assured that Australia does not plan to proceed with the expulsion before another hearing is held, scheduled for Monday. Djokovic’s bizarre trip caused a diplomatic incident, as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the Australian authorities of “mistreating” the world’s number one tennis player and considered that there was a “political hunt”.

A handful of fans gathered Thursday outside the Melbourne hotel where the tennis player was being held, demanding his release. “Why not have told him anything before he got to Australia? Why now?” he criticized before AFP Gordana, a Serbian who has lived 26 years in Australia.

EFE and AFP