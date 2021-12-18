Rafa Nadal leaves Abu Dhabi with two defeats, his first outing in four months, but with good feelings about the situation of his left foot. rafa, who had lost in two sets to Andy Murray on Friday, was also defeated by Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (4) 6-3 10-6 yesterday, in a left-handed clash. The Mubadala Championship went to Andrey Rublev who defeated Andy Murray 6-4 7-6 in the final. Nadal, who has stopped since August, tries to find the good in this new beginning: “I’m happy to be back on the pitch at last – he said -. I didn’t think too much about tactics, I tried to find the sensations of the match and play competitive. When I have stopped for too long I realize that I lack the automatisms, I have to think more about what to do, but in the end I think I have done good things and I am happy to have started the road towards the return to my best level “.

Towards Australia

–

Federer will not be there, Djokovic will be in doubt until the very last moment, of the Big 3 it is expected that only he will be there at the Australian Open, as always loyal to the rules, as demonstrated by the “Edberg sportmanship” award he deserved again this year: ” I have nothing to say about health measures – he said -. I am neither for nor against, I simply follow what the organization tells me to do because I don’t want to pretend to know more than what the experts know. people who study the situation say they follow certain rules, who am I to think differently? “. In the post-match press conference, Rafa was also teased on Federer: “I can’t say what we talked about but yes, we talk often and I know what his intentions are, but I certainly won’t be the one to reveal them …”. Who finds a friend …