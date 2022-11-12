“I’m here to get the best possible result. If I didn’t think I couldn’t win, I wouldn’t be here,” said Rafa Nadal. A few words that point to a clear objective: to get rid of the thorn in the ATP Finals, the great tournament that longs for the Spanish winner.

With countless titles and awards behind him, Nadal only has to win the masters tournament; the jewel in the crown of the ATP that brings together the eight best tennis players of the year at the end of the season. In his ten participations, which would have been many more had he not had so many injuries, he has barely been able to reach two finals: in 2010, lost against Roger Federer, and in 2013 against Novak Djokovic. Nadal has played against the handicap that the tournament comes at the time of the most wear and tear of the season and that it has always been played on cement and indoor courts, the worst conditions for the Manacorense’s game.

«I have lacked being better on the indoor track. This is the reality. I’ve qualified 17 times, but I haven’t been competitive all 17 times. I don’t know how many times I’ve been able to play this tournament with real options. Historically, the indoor court has been the worst surface for me, but I think that in recent years I have improved on this surface », said Nadal, who this year arrives with the doubts that arose in Paris, when he could only play one match.

The Spaniard, after two months away due to the birth of his first child, returned to the official competition in Paris-Bercy and lost in his debut against Tommy Paul, after a very irregular third set that left doubts about his physical condition.

This weekend he explained that a stomach condition affected him in that match, but that, even so, he played a good set and a half, which gives him hope of doing well in Turin, where luck has smiled on him in the draw. Nadal has avoided Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the group stage and has been drawn with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz. He will debut against the latter this Sunday, not before 9:00 p.m. Spanish time.

The match against Fritz will be the third of the year between these two tennis players, with the previous two marked by Nadal’s physical problems, who lost in the Indian Wells final with a broken rib and won at Wimbledon, despite playing a good part of the match with an abdominal rupture.

Alcaraz, in the hands of the player from Manacor

This debut will also be watched from a distance by Carlos Alcaraz, who, due to his abdominal injury, depends on the Balearic’s performance in Turin to finish the year as number one in the world. Nadal needs to win the tournament, either unbeaten or losing one or two matches in the group stage, or reach the final by winning the previous four matches. In other words, for Nadal, to finish the course as the best for the sixth time in his career, it would be worth repeating the performances of 2010 and 2013. The stage will be the Alpitour pavilion and Nadal will be accompanied for the first time by his son, born to beginning of October.

The green group will be the one to kick off the tournament, with the duel between Ruud and Auger-Aliassime not before 3:00 p.m., followed by Nadal and Fritz in the night shift. On Sunday, Andrey Rublev will play against Medvedev in the day shift and Djokovic against Stefanos Tsitsipas at night. The Serbian aspires to win his sixth wound as a teacher, the first since 2015, and that would equal him with Federer as the tennis player with the most titles.