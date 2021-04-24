After his victory against Carreño, Nadal appreciated this Sunday’s clash for the title against Tsitsipas. “Stefanos comes from winning Monte Carlo without losing a set and here he hasn’t done it either. It is the best Tsitsipas I have ever seen. I will need to be my one hundred percent because he will be very safe. For my part, I have been taking steps forward throughout the tournament, but I don’t know if they will be enough. I hope I’m ready, “he says. And he shakes off the pressure: “It may be that he is the favorite and you have to accept him and face him with humility and enthusiasm. He is the one who has added the most points this year, “he said.

“I’ll have to play longer, with my drive to his backhand so that you are not comfortable, draw well and be inspired. For me, this game is important to feel competitive “, Nadal took aim at his rival, who won the tournament in Monte Carlo last week and has not lost a set on clay in 2021 (17-0).

On his evolution in the tournament, from less to more, he said that he still needs “some more things.” “It is a matter of tranquility. I had been playing very well in Monte Carlo and I had a bad game. After that difficult days always come, but I wanted to win the first and second round matches, although it was difficult, and that’s the important thing “, valued. Finally he assured that against Carreño he played “the best game so far in Barcelona” but that the improvement to win Tsitsipas must be “bigger”. “Every day I have improved a little, but now the improvement must be greater,” he concluded.