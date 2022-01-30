You must never stop believing in Rafa Nadal. Neither at 35 years old, nor even if he is on the canvas, nor if a Russian ten years younger is submitting him. Never. Not even if he is two sets down and his rival is three games away from winning the match. It should not be allowed to question the potential for overcoming, recovery and resilience of the one who is already the best tennis player in history, for competitiveness, for fighting, and for Grand Slams. Because Rafa Nadal already has number 21, the one that puts him above Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the one that elevates him to an Olympus and a throne that he no longer has to share. Now only he rules.

The man from Manacor completed the biggest comeback of his career, the most important, to beat Medvedev, by an incredible (2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5) in five hours and 28 minutes. Fifteen years later, Nadal came back from two sets down at a Grand Slam. He had not achieved it since the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2007, precisely against another Russian like Mikhail Youzhny. And, after thirteen failed attempts since then, he saved the bullet for the most important game of his recent times.

Because Nadal was dead, eliminated for many, when Medvedev took an advantage impossible to lift for many. The Russian robot, expressionless and emotionless, emerged in the Rod Laver like a hurricane, sweeping away a Nadal who was only throwing unforced error after unforced error. He was unrecognizable. He even lost a set point in the second set to tie it. He let the Moscow man escape alive and he was punished in the tiebreaker. 2-0 for Medvedev. Irremountable? According to history yes, according to Nadal, no. Nobody in the Open Era had lifted two sets against in the final.

The last to achieve it, in the amateur era, was Roy Emerson against Fred Stolle in 1965. It was unimaginable to think that it could be achieved. Nadal was at the mercy of the call to be the successor to the ‘Big Three’, the next number one. This went ahead until 3-2 and there was the match. He had three break balls. Three chances to go 4-2 and serve and be two games away from adding his second Grand Slam and ending the Spanish fairy tale.

unfailing



But you can’t bury Nadal. With the physique on the wire and with his tennis widely surpassed by that of the Russian, Nadal’s head made the difference. He matched the match. Of nothing. He took advantage of every gap of a Medvedev faced with the stands, the ball boys and the chair umpire, to wear him down to the extreme. It was resurfacing, against all the elements. With a serious face at all times, because he knew that victory was far away. He barely made feints of celebration, saving strength to apply them to the racket. He scored the third set, the fourth and forced a fifth that raised this match to the top three of his greatest spirits. And that is little more than crazy.

Nadal entered the final set with a huge moral advantage and with Medvedev apparently out. His face gave him away, but his game did not. He held out as long as he could, gave up his service soon and gave Nadal wings to pull the car. But he couldn’t relax. When he served for the tournament, being two points from the title, Medvedev broke and equalized at 5. Again to put on the overalls, to row, to break the Russian the next game. To dream of 21 again, which was one game away. There was no more drama. Nadal sealed 21 at the net. He laughed as his bench exploded, he began to cry. He didn’t believe it. Normal.

The Spaniard already has 21 Grand Slams, more than anyone else in history. One more than Djokovic and Federer. Seven more than Pete Sampras. Nine more than Roy Emerson. Ten more than Rod Laver and Björn Borg. Authentic madness for which already has enough arguments to be considered the best in history.