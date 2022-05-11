The size of an infinite champion is not measured by trophies. Or at least, not just with those. Rafa Nadal made his debut at the Foro Italico, in the Masters 1000 he has won ten times and, immediately after the victory match, he asked for a field to train. No press conference, nothing, commitments, no rest. Training only: “I’ve talked about it a lot since I got back – he said -. I’m in a bit of a hurry because I have to hurry to find the feeling with the game. I need to recover all I’ve lost by standing still and therefore I have to get to work immediately, as much as possible because today’s priority is tomorrow “. Even a philosopher, Rafa, who then at the billionth question about Carlos Alcaraz and when he could become stronger than him, rolled his eyes: “The only thing I know is that I don’t talk about Carlos’ career every day. If he wins 25 Slam I will be happy for him and for our country. It would be better, especially for him, to stop with this comparison. “