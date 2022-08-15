Paris (AFP)

Veteran Spaniard Rafael Nadal has a chance to snatch the top spot from Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, if he wins the Cincinnati American Masters Tour title, which begins on Monday, provided that the Russian does not reach the quarter-finals in it, after the difference between them narrowed to 1265 points, according to the classification of the Professional League. .

Medvedev lost 990 points, as a result of his exit from the second round in the Canadian Montreal tournament last week, bringing his score to 6,885 points, compared to 5,620 for the 36-year-old Nadal, the holder of 22 major championships, a “record”.

In the women’s category, former world number one Simona Halep returned to the club of the top ten players in the women’s world rankings, after being crowned champion of the Canadian 1,000th tournament in Toronto.

Halep jumped nine places to finish sixth, after defeating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maya 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Halep, who won two major titles in the Grand Slam tournaments “Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon 2019”, was playing her first final since winning the 250th Melbourne tournament last January, and her biggest final as well, since winning the Rome 2020 tournament, knowing that she suffered from injury. In recent months in her shoulder and thigh.

Britain’s Emma Radocano was eliminated from the top ten players’ club after losing in the first round, dropping to thirteenth place.