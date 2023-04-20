Madrid (AFP)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters 1000 tennis tournament for not recovering from a hip injury he suffered last January during his participation in the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments, referring to “difficult weeks and months.”

The 36-year-old Nadal said in a video clip accompanied by a text on his Instagram account: “So far, I have missed the Monte Carlo and Barcelona tournaments. Unfortunately, I cannot participate in Madrid either,” adding, “The injury has not yet been treated, and I cannot work sufficiently to return to competition,” as the date of his beloved French championship, Roland Garros, which he won 14 times, approaches.