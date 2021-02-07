The Australian Open It starts this Monday with the two Spanish battering rams in opposite situations. “My tennis is there, the feelings are positive,” he points out Garbiñe Muguruza, runner-up a year ago in Melbourne. “The good feelings are gone,” he says Rafael Nadal, champion in 2009 and four times finalist. Both will debut this Tuesday, on the second day. They are the face and the cross of a Navy in which they also excel Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, the illusion of the future, Roberto Bautista Y Pablo Carreño, both increasingly with more trade in the great battles. The first Grand Slam is born rare, with a delay of three weeks on the scheduled program and with a mandatory quarantine that has been able to influence in different ways the preparation of tennis players. This week will clear up unknowns.

The main question points to Nadal, who arrives injured at the appointment, with back problems “for 15 days”, that affect the serve and that have prevented him from playing official matches during the preparation. His serious demeanor at the press conference It does not bode well, although the genuine Rafa also emerged, the one who never gives up. “My back worries me, but I don’t give up anything”, says the Balearic. The phrase describes his career, the two constants of his career: the injuries that have prevented him from competing with the desired regularity and fullness and that indomitable character that sustains him in the face of adversity and that has made him a great. Spanish clings to the day to day to progress at the Australian Open, but things are not looking good, we are not going to fool ourselves. On the other side is Garbiñe, smiling, who has been able to play eight previous games, some of enormous quality, even finishing with Melbourne final. Unlike Rafa, his state is full, as long as he does not succumb to his old irregularity. Cross our fingers. In both cases.