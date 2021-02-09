If Laslo Djere supposed something like the cotton test, for those back problems that drag Rafael Nadal For a couple of weeks and that prevent him from forcing the machine as he usually does, the 20 grand champion surpassed it with a good note and subtracted a stopover from the recovery route. It is also true that he did not have the need to explore unpleasant limits because his rival, one of those day laborers who fight in the middle of the circuit, did not demand a greater effort from him either. He made the rubber, which in the face of a colossus is not little. But it stayed there. With a basic proposal, Nadal gave him to win: 6-3, 6-4 and 6-1, in 1h 52m.

In short, prolific day: one more victory, one day less. The one from Manacor gained time and the check-up went well, taking into account the concern with which he arrived at the first crossing due to that unexpected setback that he began to suffer shortly after settling in Adelaide to complete the quarantine. It is not a triumph to keep in the video library, but it is of great value. He needed the Mallorcan to prove himself and gain sensations after a few days of uncertainty, doubts and treatment to loosen that unruly muscle. And the result had a palliative effect, while now you will have another transition day to continue pampering your back.

The number two intervened late in the afternoon, under a pleasant 26º and in front of an accessible opponent, but before whom it is not convenient to trust. Nadal arrived with only one preparatory match in the locker, the exhibition in Adelaide, and without having been able to participate in any of the three ATP Cup commitments. Even so, he quickly caught the pulse of the match and opened a gap with two breaks (to the second and sixth game) that put the first set on track, although Djere, a fighter from start to finish and with more will than success, scrambled to scratch one. Minor gift. Immediately, the Spaniard continued to his own and demarcated at the beginning of the second to draw distance.

Contained in the maneuvering of the service and without letting go completely as a precaution, Nadal only had to correct a slight bump. It was with 5-3, moment in which Djere was encouraged more than expected and a 0-30 was manufactured. A moment of relaxation that he repaired on the run, to avoid unnecessary fires. Overrun with legs, correct with the right and more effervescent with the backhand, the Spaniard gradually raised his tone and in the third set he gave a couple of lashes in the form of passing that started the applause of the central, at half capacity as required by the tournament protocol. Australia is eager for tennis, for Nadal, and he gave a first performance according to what was expected: win or win, without artifice. And then it will be seen.

“Today I had to survive, and I did. The last 15 days have been difficult ”, summed up the winner at the foot of the track, who sealed the duel with five aces, 67% effective with the serve, 83% of points with first and 46% with second; that is, beyond better or worse sensations, more or less room for maneuver with the service, the X-ray was positive. It was necessary to overcome the obstacle. It lacks rhythm, logically, but this coming out demanded nothing more than not to get hurt and get ahead, and that’s how it happened. Nadal, quoted on Thursday with the American Michael Mmoh (7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (3) and 7-4 to Viktor Troicki), obtained against Djere what he wanted . No more no less.