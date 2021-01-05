A total of 12 national teams will play the ATP Cup in Melbourne Park from February 1 to 5, 2021, in the facilities that will later host the Australian Open. The 2020 finalists, the current Serbia champion of Novak Djokovic, world number one, and Spain, with the second in the ranking, Rafa Nadal, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño and Marcel Granollers, head a list completed by Argentina, Italy, Austria, Japan, Russia, France, Greece, Canada, Germany and Australia.

There will be 14 of the 15 best in the world rankings, only Roger Federer will be missing, who will not reappear until March, although he would not have played had he been available as Switzerland had not qualified. Qualification for the ATP Cup 2021 is based on the ATP ranking of the highest-ranked individual player from each country. Australia is among those chosen for its host status.

Last year, Serbia beat Spain 2-1 in the final. “Last year we launched the world tennis season with the inaugural ATP Cup. It was a great success for both players and fans alike and we are excited to present the second edition in Melbourne in 2021, “said event director Tom Larner. The draw will take place on January 20, when the 12 teams are divided into four groups of three for the first phase, in a system of all against all, with two singles and one doubles in each match. The four group winners will advance to the semi-finals.