Paris (AFP)

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Poland’s Iga Świentek were named world champions by the International Tennis Federation, after a season in which they each won two of the four Grand Slam titles.

Nadal succeeded in winning the Australian Open title, then added his fourteenth title at the French Open, which raised the total number of his titles to 22 in Grand Slam, which is a record for men.

In turn, Chivontec, which clinched first place in the world rankings last March, after the sudden retirement of Australian Ashley Barty, won the Roland Garros title for the second time and then was crowned the US Open.

“I am very happy to be chosen world champion by the International Federation for the fifth time,” Nadal, 36, said.

“When I won the award for the first time in 2008, I did not expect to continue playing at such a high level 14 years later,” he added.

Nadal also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, but was forced to withdraw before facing Australian Nick Kyrgios, due to an abdominal muscle injury.

American Rajeev Ram and Britain’s Joe Salisbury won the men’s doubles world title for the first time, after winning their third Grand Slam title together at the US Open, and then winning the ATP Finals title for the first time in November.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the women’s doubles award for the third time. The Czech duo won three Grand Slam titles, namely the Australian Open, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.