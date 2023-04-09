Nole’s return and Sinner’s ambitions, Musetti and Berrettini’s attempt to get back on track, the form of Zverev and Tsitsipas, Medvedev on clay: despite the absence of the two Spaniards, the clay tournament starting today has many reasons of interest

Montecarlo will miss the prince (Rafael Nadal, 11 titles) and the designated heir, Carlos Alcaraz. Even Uncle Toni’s pupil (Auger-Aliassime), as if it were a form of respect given Rafa’s absence, will not take part in the first Masters 1000 on clay. On Tuesday, they announced their forfeits one after the other, within minutes. Massacre of big names, yet it was enough to have the scoreboard in hand to realize that yes, the Principality tournament is worth following.

THE HOLDING CHAMPION — Meanwhile, where do we start again? Since the victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas, the second in a row. In 2022 the Greek won in the final against clay court Davidovich Fokina, this year he’s one to keep an eye on: he lost after the final at the Australian Open (only three games won between Rotterdam, Miami and Indian Wells) and, on paper, could be the protagonist of a semifinal between specialists against Casper Ruud. In the second round he will face one between Bonzi and Zapata Miralles, in the round of 16 eventually Coric or Jarry (or a qualifier), in the quarterfinals Fritz as top seed. There is room for further exaltation in the Principality. See also Guest of the day - Is there a political reason behind Djokovic's deportation?

NOLE’S HUNGER — The most awaited man, however, is another, with all due respect to Stefanos. Novak Djokovic is already enjoying the newfound circuit with crowd events, such as dribbling on the miniature court with Jannik Sinner. Sun and good mood, but soon it will be time to “switch” and enter cannibal mode. When Nole is hungry – in recent months he has been seen at Wimbledon, at the ATP Finals, at the Australian Open – it is even more frightening. Tsitsipas is the number 2 seed, Djokovic is 1. The Greek is in the lower part, the Serbian in the upper part and could find Sinner in the quarterfinals, perhaps after facing Musetti in the round of 16. The Djoker will start challenging McDonald or a qualified/lucky loser (Nakashima forfeited); Lorenzo should instead win against Kecmanovic in the first round, then possibly against the wild card Vacherot or a qualifier.

HISTORY — See also Nine of the top ten haven't changed their technique: planning pays off Djokovic is hunting for the trio in Montecarlo: he won the last two finals played, in 2015 against Berdych after the one in 2013 against Nadal. Beating Rafa in the Principality is the stuff of few: the Spaniard won 71 games out of 75 in the tournament, 46 of which in a row between 2005 and the final he lost in 2013 with Nole. Nadal’s monopoly is one of the reasons why Roger Federer has never managed to win in Monte Carlo, with four final losses (including three with Rafa, between 2006 and 2008) as well as in Rome. There is an air of history in the club nestled between the sea and the mountains, in a unique setting. In which legendary challenges can arise at any time, even in the absence of the big-3: the quarter-final match last year between Sinner and Zverev is unforgettable, with the victory of the German at the third set tie break.

SINNER AND BERRETTINI — Jannik returns to the Principality with broad shoulders after an excellent start to 2023. He already has his eyes on a hypothetical fourth against Djokovic, which he would achieve by beating one of Schwartzman or Goffin in the second round before eventually finding one of Hurkacz, Djere , Baez and Draper. For those who reach the semifinals from that side, then, the opponent could be one of Medvedev (devastating on hard courts but anything but a lover of clay, he is Sonego’s possible opponent in the second round), Rune (he must rediscover continuity) and Zverev, whose ascent route may undergo an important acceleration on clay, perhaps starting right from Montecarlo. In the upper part there is also Berrettini, so however we must proceed one step at a time: Cressy the first obstacle, then possibly one between Norrie and Cerundolo first, on paper, of Rune and one between Zverev and Medvedev. Treacherous and potentially uphill path. In short: nothing but little interest, even without Nadal and Alcaraz there is no shortage of reasons to follow the first Masters 1000 on clay. It starts on Sunday with a small taste (Coric-Jarry, Huesler-Munar and Hurkacz-Djere), from Monday it gets serious. See also Djokovic asks to clarify "misinformation" about his case and admits errors in his travel statement

April 9, 2023 (change April 9, 2023 | 1:14 pm)

