The Madrid Masters 1,000 you can witness a historic duel. The tournament draw has resulted in the debut of Rafael Nadal in the Caja Mágica it may be before the greatest promise of Spanish tennis, Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image. It is not something certain, far from it, since for this generational confrontation to occur, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil will have to win his first match, the one that will face Adrian Mannarino, world number 33, this Sunday.

Alcaraz appears in Madrid in his first participation thanks to an invitation and is ready to achieve his first triumphs in the capital. His clay court season is good so far, with semifinals in Marbella, defeat in the first round in Barcelona and with the Estoril qualifying phase overcome, but meeting Nadal in the Manolo Santana would be the icing on the cake and an image for posterity.

The Balearic, four times champion in this tournament, has had a week off since his title in Barcelona in the grueling final against Stefanos Tsitsipas and will try in Madrid to recover a scepter that has eluded him since 2017. In his last appearances here he has not even been able to reach the final.

Quarter-finals in 2018 and semi-finals in 2019 are their top. Y an easy painting has not fallen on him. In addition to Alcaraz (or Mannarino) in the second round, Jannik Sinner can be measured in the round of 16, the Italian being one of the fittest players of the year. In the quarterfinals you could see the faces with Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Kei Nishikori (who already played a final here) or Hubert Hurkacz, winner in Miami. For the semifinals there would be a Dominic Thiem who has had a very bad start to the season and has not yet made his debut on clay, and Andrey Rublev, who already beat him in Monte Carlo.

Medvedev returns



The loss of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who will only play Geneva before Roland Garros, has orphaned the lower part of the table, where Daniil Medvedev, who was infected with covid in Monte Carlo and could not play either in the Principality or in Barcelona, ​​is the main favorite. The Russian will play with Nadal a curious duel to see who comes out as number two in the world of the Magic Box. The Spanish will have to improve the result of the Muscovite to retain that position, which seems key to be the second seed at Roland Garros and avoid Djokovic until a hypothetical final. The Serb is far behind in the fight for number one and leads Nadal by more than 2,000 points, so his hunt remains a utopia until at least the second part of the season.

Despite the absence of Djokovic, last champion in Santana, Madrid will have eight of the ten ‘top ten’, with names like Stefanos Tsitsipas, finalist in Barcelona and champion in Monte Carlo, Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic’s executioner in Belgrade and semi-finalist in Australia, and Matteo Berrettini, champion in Belgrade.

In addition, the tournament, which has Feliciano López as director, has nine Spaniards in the main draw (plus those that may come from the previous one). Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich and Roberto Bautista will face a player from the qualifiers in the first round, while Fernando Verdasco will face Christian Garín; Albert Ramos, to Taylor Fritz; Pedro Martínez, to Tommy Paul; and Jaume Munar, Alex De Miñaur.