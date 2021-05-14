Stefanos Tsitsipas, the number one of the season so far, he said after losing the final of the Gothic that in front of Rafael Nadal “You never have the certainty that a rally is going to end, you always have to put one more ball in play.” Nadal is able to get up numerous times during the same match. You do not have to beat him once, but several. Tsitsipas suffered it in that duel of Barcelona. Y Denis Shapovalov, another emerging 22-year-old tennis player, finished with a similar sensation Thursday in the round of 16 Rome after a tough battle of 3 hours and 27 minutes. The Canadian won the first set with ease, went 3-0 and 40-0 in the second, had two match points in the third… and still lost. TO Rafa You can never end it, that indomitable character is one of its great qualities. Above all, on land.

Nadal always gets up. The phrase does not only work for parties. It is also valid to define his entire career, in which he has overcome multiple injuries. And for a specific season. Alexander Zverev, his rival in the quarterfinals, had beaten him with superiority a week before in Madrid, but yesterday he conceded a loss of similar characteristics in two masterful sets. Sweet Revenge. The German also had his chance, he enjoyed a 0-40 to break when he was 2-1 in the second heat, but Rafa Not only did he turn the game around, he made the break in the next one. So is he. Nor is it the first time Nadal expires in Rome to the player who had eliminated him in Madrid, it already happened with Tsitsipas in 2019. In fact, losing once and then beating the same opponent on a clay court tour has happened to him on several occasions. With Djokovic, with Federer, with Fognini, with Schwartzman, with Thiem… That is another great quality. His constant analysis of rivals, his continuous learning, his strategy changes … With Nadal opposite, you never know how you can end.