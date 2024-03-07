Nadal (37 years old) returned to tennis competitions in Brisbane, Australia, last January, after an absence that lasted for about a year due to a thigh injury, but he was forced to miss the Australian Open due to another muscle injury.

Nadal lost to his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition tournament in Las Vegas on Sunday, and seemed close to participating in Indian Wells, where he won the title three times.

Nadal, who has won 22 major titles, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this wonderful tournament. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love playing here in Indian Wells, and this is also one of the reasons why I came early to the desert to train and prepare.”

He continued: “I worked hard and trained, and you all know that I underwent a test earlier this week, but I do not find myself ready to play at the highest level in such an important event.”

The Spanish star stressed that the decision to withdraw “was not easy. In fact, it is a difficult decision, but I cannot deceive myself or deceive thousands of fans. I will miss all of you and I am confident that the tournament will be very successful.”

Sumit Nagal will participate in the tournament instead of Nadal.