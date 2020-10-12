Rafa Nadal reached this Sunday at Roland Garros the stratospheric figure of 100 victories, a round number that has been available to very few in the history of tennis, when it comes to the Grand Slams. In fact, the Spaniard is the fifth player, man or woman, to reach that centennial figure in a major, after Chris Evert (101-12 at the US Open), Martina Navratilova (120-14 at Wimbledon), Roger Federer (102-15 at Australia and 101-13 at Wimbledon) and Serena Williams (106-14 at the US Open). There is no one who, like Nadal, who has only lost two games in the Bologna Forest, has reached one hundred wins with so few defeats.

During his successful and dominant career at Roland Garros, where this year he completed 16 appearances, Nadal has beaten 65 different players, and it so happens that the most defeats against the Spaniard is Novak Djokovic, who has fallen against him seven times. With that of this Sunday he advanced to the other illustrious member of the Big threeRoger Federer, who has already suffered six disappointments against Rafa in Paris. With four (see table), there is a group in which are David Ferrer, Lleyton Hewitt, Robin Söderling (one of the only two who has beaten the Spanish in the French Slam along with Djokovic), Dominic Thiem and Nicolás Almagro.

Nadal’s 65 ‘victims’ SEVEN DEFEATS Novak Djokovic (Ser) SIX DEFEATS Roger Federer (Sui) FOUR DEFEATS David ferrer Lleyton Hewitt (Aus) Robin Söderling (Sue) Dominic Thiem (Aut) Nicolas Almagro TWO DEFEATS Richard Gasquet (Fra) JM Del Potro (Arg) Thomaz Bellucci (Bra) Andy Murray (GBR) Simone Bolelli (Ita) Kei Nishikori (Jap) Stanilas Wawrinka (Sui) Ivan Ljubicic (Cro) Diego Schwartzman (Arg) A DEFEAT Lars Burgsmuller (Lux) X. Malisse (Bel) S. Grosjean (Fra) Mariano Puerta (Arg) Kevin Kim (USA) PH Mathieu (Fra) Flavio Cipolla (Ita) Albert Montanes Carlos Moya Nicolas Devilder (Fra) Jarko Nieminen (End) Fernando Verdasco Marcos Daniel (Bra) Teymuraz Gabashvili (Geo) Gianni Mina (Fra) Horacio Zeballos (Arg) Jurgen Melzer (Aut) John Isner (USA) Pablo Andújar Antonio Veic (Cro) Denis Istomin (Kaz) Eduardo Schwank (Arg) Juan Monaco (Arg) Daniel Brands (Ale) Martin Klizan (Svk) Fabio Fognini (Ita) Robby Ginepri (USA) Leo Mayer (Arg) Dusan Lajovic (Ser) Quentin Halys (Fra) Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus) Jack Sock (USA) Sam Groth (Aus) Facundo Bagnis (Arg) Benoit Paire (Fra) Robin Haase (Hol) N. Basilashvili (Geo) Roberto Bautista Pablo Carreño Guido Pella (Arg) Maximilian Marterer (Ale) Yannick Hanfmann (Ale) Yannick Maden (Ale) David Goffin (Bel) JI Londero (Arg) Yegor Gerasimov (Bie) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) Stefano Travaglia (Ita) Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Nadal has beaten ‘victims’ from four continents and 24 countries: Serbia, Switzerland, Spain, Australia, Sweden, Austria, France, Argentina, Brazil, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Croatia, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United States, Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Slovakia, Russia, the Netherlands, and Belarus .