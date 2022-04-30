The wait is over and one of the most eagerly awaited weeks for all European football lovers is upon us: this Tuesday and Wednesday the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs will be played.
Next, we will tell you everything you need to know prior to these incredible crosses where Nothing is written and everything can change from one minute to the next. The two matches will be played at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and you can see it on the screen of HBOMAX.
Villarreal is going for a new miracle in the Ceramics and will seek to overcome the series against Liverpool. Klopp’s men won 2-0 in the first leg and will seek to secure qualification for the final. The visitors are once again the favourites.
The most awaited match. After an unforgettable match at the Etihad Stadium, the revenge is coming at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid lost 4-3 in the first leg against Manchester City and is on the comeback.
Pep’s men showed that they have something to do damage with but their lack of efficiency in attack could cost them dearly.
#NadaEstaEscrito #UEFA #Champions #League #semifinal #rematches #Paris
Leave a Reply