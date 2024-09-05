Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Rashid Saeed bin Frish Al Kindi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kalba Club, held a meeting with the technical and administrative staff of the group games, which witnessed a review of the preparations for the new season and a discussion of the challenges facing the club.

Emphasizing the importance of social, cultural and academic care for players, in implementation of the club’s strategic plan that aims to raise an integrated sports generation.

The Board of Directors issued a decision to appoint Ahmed Nada as technical director of the volleyball team, while affirming the commitment to continue working to maintain the club’s position.