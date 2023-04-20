Genoa – The last twist has the shape of one carton, left a bit forgotten in an office and dusted off now, when it’s time to go all out. Contains a number of artifacts that could illuminate the cold case of Nada Cella, killed at the age of 24 on May 6, 1996 in the office of accountant Marco Soracco for whom she worked in Chiavari. Annalucia Cecere, a former teacher now aged 54, was investigated for the crime a year and a half ago, who according to the investigators wanted to take Nada’s place in the job and in the (unrequited) affective predilections of Soracco himself.

The forgotten objects

Instead, it is contained in the casing which we mentioned at the beginning a series of objects found at the site of the massacre, some of which were considered possible murder weapons. The tests of the time did not give any results in this direction, but the material will be re-checked with new techniques by the geneticist Emiliano Giardina, the expert appointed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to look for biological traces, which could objectively emerge with the new systems.

Between mid-February and early March, the box was sent from the deposits of the Udi (Unsolved Crimes Unit of Rome) to the Central Anti-Crime Directorate, for the further checks. Also in recent weeks, and directly in the Soracco studio, the investigators had acquired an ashtray which was also present in the office at the time and was used by the policemen to put out some cigarettes. The tests carried out recently would have excluded the compatibility of this object with the injuries sustained by the victim.

From ashtray to perjury

Nada Cella had been found murdered in via Marsala number 14. A quarter of a century ago her employer had been the prime suspect, but her position had finally been archived. In the new file, opened in 2021, he found himself under investigation together with his eighty-year-old mother Marisa Bacchioni for “false statements”: according to the magistrates, they both diverted attention from Cecere so as not to get into trouble themselves. The prosecutor Gabriella Dotto and the men of the mobile team, coordinated by Stefano Signoretti, had taken back the folders and exhibits after the input of the criminologist Antonella Pesce Delfino and the lawyer Sabrina Franzone, consultants of Nada’s mother, Silvana Smaniotto.