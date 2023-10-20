Genoa – «Marco Soracco and his mother Marisa Bacchioni covered up the murderer of Nada Cella because the victim, working as a secretary, had discovered some secrets of their office». The turning point in the cold case that the Prosecutor’s Office believes it has solved after over 25 years could (also) be in a face-to-face meeting between the accountant and his mother, which took place a few minutes after the murder in the offices in Piazza Marsala in the center of Chiavari, where on 6 May 1996 Nada Cella was killed at the age of 24.

«They decided precisely at that juncture – confirm the investigators, who have reconstructed the most agitated phases of the tragedy after a quarter of a century – to don’t say that the killer was Annalucia Cecere, even though Soracco had seen her at the crime scene. And they decided to cover up everything because they knew that some secrets of the firm, of which Nada was aware, would emerge following a possible arrest of Cecere”.

In recent days, we recall, the Prosecutor’s Office notified Cecere, a 56-year-old former teacher now resident in Boves in the province of Cuneo, with the notice of closure of the investigations accusing her of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile motives (jealousy) and cruelty, while Soracco and his mother answer for aiding and abetting and making false statements to the prosecutors. Above all: from the new papers we understand how crucial in the ex post reconstruction of the face to face were four hearings, conducted from 2021 to today, of Paolo Bertuccio, a super witness who had already been heard in ’96.

“The blow will come”

But who is Paolo Bertuccio? He is a colleague of Soracco, at the time of the events he was fifty years old and had an established studio in Chiavari. On April 23 (two weeks before the tragedy, ed.) he and the accountant attended a refresher course on new types of tax disputes. At the end of the day they decide to go and have a beer together. Soracco talks about dancing, one of his passions, about the lessons he holds and how attendance has been decreasing over time. So he stops, stares at him and after a pause lets out a sort of confidence, albeit a very cryptic one. «And then there will be the blow…».

Bertuccio, questioned by the police, said he was very intrigued by the statement and asked him what he was referring to: «The secretary leaves, leaves», added Soracco. The colleague – a month has passed since that conversation – tells the investigators that he is not sure whether Marco had used the term “secretary” or “girl”. «I asked him – continues Bertuccio – what use I should make of those declarations. And Soracco responded at that point: “Go ahead and use it as you see fit, in the meantime when the matter has calmed down, we’ll know.” What was he referring to? «Three days after that episode – Bertuccio adds – in April ’96 I met Soracco again in front of his studio in Via Marsala. I was intrigued, I asked for explanations on that sentence again, but the accountant glossed over: “I really don’t remember””.

Nada is killed two weeks later. And that’s when Bertuccio relates what happened to his friend’s apparently senseless words. The agents of the flying squad organize, in agreement with Bertuccio himself, a meeting between the two. Soracco is invited into the other’s study, which is filled with bedbugs. And after a few formal sentences Bertuccio presses his colleague again to understand the meaning of that sentence uttered before Nada’s death. Soracco doesn’t contradict himself, he doesn’t say anything that could accuse him. The line is always the same: “I don’t remember, I really don’t know, what you’re referring to.” That lead, which at the time seemed to have proved fruitless and was abandoned perhaps too hastily, was consolidated considerably after the reopening of the file, to the point that, as mentioned, Bertuccio was interrogated four more times. And it is evidently no coincidence that among the new charges leveled against Soracco there is that, as the prosecutor Gabriella Dotto writes, «of having denied, contrary to the truth, that during a conversation with his colleague Bertuccio he had made confidences about the his office and his secretary.”

The secret diary and Nada’s intolerance: “I would like to leave”

Nada’s intolerance of working in the studio was confirmed by rereading Nada’s more intimate writings. In the same weeks of 1996 in which Bertuccio was heard, in fact, during a search of the victim’s house, her secret diary came to light. The officers find it in a bedroom drawer. They study it for a long time. It describes the woman’s state of mind in the years preceding the murder, revealing how Cella had not felt at ease in the accountant’s office for some time. It is January 3, 1993, three years and six months before her death. And Nada already writes: «Tomorrow I have to go to work and I feel like shit… I don’t feel like it, I hate that place, I hate that idiot that I have to put up with all day. I would really like to quit my job and get out of there. And instead I’ll have to stay for who knows how long. I’m so alone, I don’t know where to turn.”

The investigators then focus on another thought that describes the – sometimes troubled, although it did not emerge from the outside – existence of Nada Cella: «I am sometimes afraid of losing the people I love most without them knowing that I love them. I want to be loved so much, I feel so dry right now. I still don’t know why I feel so insecure, so sad and depressed all the time. What happened to me to get to this point? When I went to school at least I had the satisfaction of doing well. Now, however, I can’t concentrate at work, I make mistakes and I’m sad, a landslide.” Nada is not comfortable as a secretary in that office and he reiterates it in another thought dated March 29 (also from 1993): «I want to let off steam this evening. And since, as usual, there’s no one at home, I do it in my diary. My ideas are increasingly confused. Before at least I felt more confident, I had confidence in myself, I believed I was mature and strong. Today, however, I discovered that I am none of this. Unable after two years to do a job I hate. I feel like a failure.”

The investigators studied Nada’s writings for a long time. Why does she speak so badly about his workplace? What upset you? On another page gods are found drawings of Nada with the words “I love you” above. And immediately below a stylized name, “Marco”. Nada’s Milanese friends reiterated to the police that the young woman not only did not have a relationship with her employer; but she wanted to leave, she couldn’t stand it anymore.