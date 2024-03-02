Nada Cella, no one guilty of the murder: accused acquitted

Annalucia Cecere, the woman investigated for the murder of Nada Cella, was acquitted of the murder charge. occurred in Chiavari on 6 May 1996. This was decided by judge Angela Maria Nutini, after retiring to the council chamber for about an hour. Therefore, no trial for the 58-year-old teacher, accused of aggravated voluntary homicide.

Similar decision regarding the accountant Soracco, 62 years old, and the latter's mother Marisa Bacchioni, ninety-year-old, up to now accused of aiding and abetting and making false statements to the judicial authorities. Cella worked in the professional's office. The investigation, conducted in the field by the flying squad police, was reopened between 2020 and 2021.

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the elements acquired do not allow us to formulate a reasonable prediction of sentence. A defeat for the prosecutor's office which after almost 28 years, interspersed with various attempts to arrive at a solution to the crime, he had landed the blow by articulating his accusation in ninety pages” in which the motive would have been “the accused's desire to replace Nada in the work and in the heart of Soracco, who moreover he has always denied having had relationships with the two women.”

Corriere della Sera continues: “The case therefore remains unsolved and the acquittal has the cold aspect of a tombstone. Even if the prosecution has promised to fight: «We respect the judge's decision but we will appeal», the chief prosecutor Nicola Piacente announced even before seeing the judge's reasons, expected within thirty days”.