Genoa. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has asked for another six-month extension for the case of Nada Cella. The request was notified to the parties in recent days and provides for new investigative investigations until September. In particular, an attempt will be made to obtain clarifications on the maxi scientific expertise of the geneticist Emiliano Giardina who had analyzed the artifacts found in the study in Piazza Marsala in Chiavari where, twenty-four years ago, on May 6, 1996, Nada Cella was killed.

The request of the prosecutor Gabriella Dotto was notified to the only suspect, the former teacher Annalucia Cecere, and to the family of the Chiavari secretary represented by the lawyer Sabrina Franzone. This from the prosecutor’s office is the last act to try to give a name and a face and a name to whoever murdered the young woman.

The prosecutor’s decision – still under consideration by the judge – follows the filing of Giardina’s expert report which did not resolve the case.

According to the responses of the super geneticist who worked on the expertise for more than a year in fact, it was not possible to find biological profiles attributable to the suspect on the scene of the crime. Also because the killer’s DNA is not complete but partial. So no comparison is possible. To better explain this scientific statement contained within the super expert report, an example from a qualified investigative source is sufficient. “We have an incomplete genetic code that does not have all 21 elements that allow for a precise comparison,” he explains.

The case had been reopened on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Nada Cella’s death. The prosecutor and the Mobile investigators had taken back the folders and exhibits afterwards the input of the criminologist Antonella Pesce Delfino.