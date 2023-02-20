Genoa – female DNA but the finds would not be sufficient to attribute it with certainty to someone. In summary, this is what emerged from the advice of the geneticist Emiliano Giardina on the cold case of Nada Cella, the secretary massacred in May 1996 in Chiavari in the accountant Marco Soracco’s office where she worked. A result that had already emerged in 2010 when the case was reopened and a finding was found from which the DNA was extracted. However, the work then degraded the samples, making comparisons difficult. It is not excluded that the investigators may ask the geneticist for further insights, even if the same had admitted that he “did everything possible”.

Two possible ways

The prosecution will now have to decide how to proceed. Two possibilities: ask for the case to be dismissed or for the indictment of Annalucia Cecere (defended by the lawyer Giovanni Roffo) on whom the investigations focused two years ago after the reopening of the case. This happened on the input of Nada’s mother, Silvana Smaniotto assisted by the lawyer Sabrina Franzone and the criminologist Antonella Pesce Delfino who had re-read all the investigation papers and had found new ideas. According to the criminologist, Annalucia Cecere, a former teacher who is now 54 years old and moved to the province of Cuneo some time ago, killed the secretary out of jealousy: she was in love with Soracco, she wanted to take Nada’s place in the professional’s studio. Cecere had already been investigated immediately after the crime: five buttons similar to the one found under Nada’s body had been found in her house.

The witness

A witness had seen her leave on her moped on the morning of the crime from the street of Soracco’s office. The prosecutor at the time filed her position after two weeks. After the reopening, the deputy prosecutor Gabriella Dotto, together with the investigators of the flying squad, questioned several people who at the time could have known and listened to old recordings. In addition to Cecere, with the reopening of the case, Soracco and her mother were also investigated for making false statements to the public prosecutor. Now a series of meetings will take place in the prosecutor’s office to understand if the elements collected, also on the basis of the Cartabia reform, are sufficient to support a trial.