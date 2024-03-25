the reasons for the sentence

In 44 pages of reasons, judge Angela Maria Nutini explains why she acquitted the people involved in the new investigation into the cold case of Nada Cella, killed on 6 May 1996 in the office of the accountant Marco Soracco: “It is possible that there were dirty deals there, but the woman now accused of the murder had nothing to do with it”

Matthew Index





8 minute read