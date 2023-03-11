

Essam Al Sayed (Al Ain)

Al Wathba and Yas Racing horses, belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, grabbed the spotlight with a deserved “double”, within the eleventh race of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, which was held “Thursday”, and consisted of Seven runs, with the participation of 93 purebred and purebred Arabian horses, while the prizes amounted to 780 thousand dirhams.

Marwan Al Wathba for Al Wathba Racing scored a remarkable victory, by 8 lengths in the first half for a distance of 2000 meters, for the title of Al Sarooj. minute.

The “double” came through the dowry “Loay” Layas Racing, supervised by Majid Al-Jahuri, and led by Bernardo Pinero, in the fourth round for a distance of 1600 meters for the title of Shaabiya Al-Rawdah, after a combative performance.

And “Nad Al Sheba” by Al-Bashir Salem Al-Harari, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Shamili, and led by Antonio Friso “Triple”, was crowned with the fifth round prize and the president, for the title of “Al-Ain for the Mile” for the third category, whose prizes amounted to 350 thousand dirhams, and the champion was able to impose his control over the 1600-mile race. meters, recording 1:49:83 minutes.

“Taj Al-Ezz” was dedicated to the Bin Shahwan Stables for Arabian Horses, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami, the “double” to the Italian knight Antonio Friso, when he won the second half prize for the 2000-meter maqam race for parity in front of 15 horses, recording 2:22:26 minutes.

And “Hakim” of Al-Asayel Stables, under the supervision of Salem Al-Ketbi, and led by Richard Mullen, snatched the stardom of the third half of the 2000-meter “equivalence” for the title of Basra, when he rushed from the back rows, to score 2:19:75 minutes.

And “AF Understand” by Khaled Khalifa Al Naboodah, under the supervision of Ernst Oertel, and led by Taj Oshi, won the sixth round award for a distance of 1400 meters, the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, which is dedicated to the owners of private stables for purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 2000 meters, and its total prizes are 70 thousand dirhams sponsored by a racing festival. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the champion scored 1:36:99 minutes.

The “roar” of Shadwell, under the supervision of John Hyde, and the leadership of Dean O’Neill, imposed himself in the seventh and final round of the 1000-meter “parity” for purebred hybrid horses for the title of Falaj Hazaa, and the champion scored 59:91 seconds.

The race was witnessed and the winners were crowned by Faisal Al Rahmani, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Racing Festival, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

