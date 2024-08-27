During Gamescom 2024, Nacon has unveiled to the public a new controller that is sure to make a name for itself: Revolution X Unlimited. This gamepad represents an absolute novelty for the French company, as it is the first wireless controller dedicated to Microsoft platforms. Until recently, in fact, the restrictions imposed by Xbox limited the production of third-party wireless controllers. With the easing of these limitations, a new chapter in the world of gaming controllers opens.

Revolution X Unlimited was designed primarily for fans of shooters, both first and third person. This gamepad offers a series of features designed to ensure maximum precision and customization, making it an ideal tool for tackling even the most demanding challenges.

Among the most interesting features of the Revolution X Unlimited is the Hall effect technology, which significantly reduces the phenomenon of stick drift, a common problem in traditional controllers. In addition, the gamepad is equipped with six programmable hotkeys, which allow you to further customize the gaming experience. Thanks to the system of interchangeable weights and the possibility of replacing the directional buttons and sticks, each player can adapt the controller to their needs and preferences.

But the real novelty of Revolution X Unlimited is the Built-in LCD screenreminiscent of the SEGA Dreamcast Gamepad VMU. This display has multiple functions: it allows you to navigate between different game profiles, quickly customizing settings depending on the title you are playing. Additionally, the LCD screen can be used to mix audio sources, allowing you to find the right balance between voice chat, game audio, and music.

Battery life is another key aspect for a gaming controller. Nacon claims that the Revolution X Unlimited can provide up to ten hours of gameplay on a single charge, which is more than enough to handle even the longest gaming sessions, but requires some attention to when you decide to charge the peripheral.

Nacon Revolution X Unlimited presents itself as an extremely versatile and customizable gaming controller, designed to satisfy the needs of the most demanding players. The numerous configuration options, combined with the presence of the LCD screen and Hall effect technology, make this gamepad a high-quality product.

Although Nacon has not yet announced the launch date – except for a generic Fall 2024 – and the official price, it is reasonable to expect a premium product, in line with the advanced technical features. It should therefore arrive by the end of the year, with a selling price higher than the €100 requested for the Nacon Revolution X.

In the meantime, what do you think of this new controller with LCD screen? Let us know in the comments below.