Nacon announced today Revolution 5 Proa new controller compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC officially licensed by PlayStation featuring advanced design and cutting-edge technology.

Born thanks to years of research and constant discussions with players and gaming professionals, the Revolution 5 Pro features an asymmetric design for the thumbsticks and takes advantage of the Hall Effect technology, which guarantees greater precision with joysticks and triggers, as well as long product life by reducing the risks of component malfunction, such as drift. On the back of the controller there are additional fully customizable buttons.

The Revolution 5 Pro can connect both via cable and wirelessly, with Nacon saying the battery will offer over 10 hours of battery life. Additionally, the controller connects to wireless headphones via Bluetooth and to wired headphones via the included 3.5mm jack.

In the package we will also find a case, 3 sets of weights and 3 analog sticks of different sizes. It will also be possible to adjust the width of the triggers to adapt them to any game and situation, as well as register up to 4 profiles per platform and customize the controller through the dedicated application for PC/Mac and from 2024 also iOS and Android.