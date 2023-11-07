Nacon Revolution 5 Pro And available starting today: this is the official PlayStation pro controller, compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC, equipped with Hall Effect technology to avoid any drifting phenomenon, but not only.

Announced last September, Nacon Revolution 5 Pro boasts a d-pad designed for fighting games, created in collaboration with the pro player Mister Crimson, as well as various valuable features to guarantee top quality and performance.

Among these stand out the dual wired or wireless connectivity, the possibility of activating instantaneous triggers and replace both the analog sticks and the aforementioned d-pad with different components included in the package, as well as adding extra weights in the dumbbells.