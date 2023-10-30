Nacon has published the financial statement for the last fiscal quarter, which has seen declining revenue of 8% on an annual basis but also a preorder record for RoboCop: Rogue City: it seems that the Teyon tie-in is highly anticipated by users.

The French publisher expects this enthusiasm to lead to strong growth in the second half of the year, given that in the first half sales were concentrated on the previous catalog and new titles grossed less than in 2022: 7.5 million euros against 10.5 million.

The document mentions Gangs of Sherwood, out on November 2nd, which has had good previews so far, as well as the division accessories: the latter will be able to count on the launch of the Revolution 5 Pro controller, announced in September, and the RIG 600 PRO gaming headset.