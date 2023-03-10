The Nacon Connect 2023 scheduled for 19:00 today announced a lot of new titles on the way. Among the most interesting titles we certainly find The Lord of the Rings: Gollum And Robocop: Rogue City. The first, announced for a generic 2023, is an adventure in which we will play the creature of JRR Tolkien’s famous fantasy in an untold story while the second, scheduled for September of this year, is a first-person shooter starring the legendary robot cop.

Among the other games announced we find several simulators and sports games such as train lifein which we will impersonate a train conductor; sessionin which we could juggle some fantastic skateboarding skills; Isle of Man 3 which, like the first two chapters, will allow us to simulate realistic motorcycle racing; Transport Fever he will make us take care of freight; Tour de France instead it will be a different way of experiencing the world cycling event; In the end war hospital it will take us inside a distressing military hospital.

Other interesting titles that have been talked about are instead Ravenswatcha classic isometric rogue-like with fascinating dark fantasy atmospheres; Capesan isometric turn-based strategy game starring supermen of different abilities; Ad infinitumin which we will take on the role of a soldier in what has been shown to be a first-person game where we will find ourselves facing various puzzles; Clash which will be an action adventure with different RPG components, its cartoonish settings will be approachable in first and third person; In the end Gangs of Sherwood which will cover the adventures of the thief Robin Hood as you have never seen in an exciting new action RPG.