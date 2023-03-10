The Nacon Connect 2023 has now passed, with all its roundup of ads, some of which are really interesting. Let’s try to recap what has been presented and what we can expect from the publisher in the coming months starting from the beginning.

The event was opened by Ravenswatch, the new game from Passtech Games, the studio to which we owe Curse of the Dead Gods. In essence it is a roguelike action game with an isometric view like many others of its kind, but with comic graphics. It will arrive in Early Access on Steam on April 6, 2023. The final version, which does not yet have a release date, will also be released on consoles: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

The second game of the night was Capes. It is a turn-based strategy with super heroes whose release is scheduled for 2023 on PC and consoles (the platforms have not been well defined). Nacon presented a new trailer.

After Capes, Nacon showed the gameplay of Ad Infinium, simultaneously announcing its postponement to September.

Nacon then celebrated the launch of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, available yesterday on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PS5. This is the new game from ACE Team, with decidedly interesting features.

Of the next two games, Train Life A Railway Simulator and Session, the availability for Nintendo Switch has been announced, which will surely make the owners of the hybrid console from Mario’s house happy.

Then the release date of TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 was announced on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X / S. This is the official game of the last TT, which includes all the official contents. Dates also for Tour De France 2023 and Rugby 24, the first to be released on June 8, 2023 and the second to be released on September 7, 2023. Tiebreak also announced, scheduled for 2023.

We always stay on the release dates with that of War Hospital, a war hospital simulator developed by Brave Lamb Studio. Set in the First World War in England, it puts us in the grip of an attempt to save as many wounded soldiers as possible from the front lines of tough battles.

The event concluded with three highly anticipated titles in their own way. The first is Gangs of Sheerwood, a cooperative for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S of which a new trailer was shown and the release period was revealed.

So it was time to The Lord of the Rings Gollum, of which a new trailer was shown, with some gameplay as well. Too bad that the official release date is still missing.

The third is RoboCop: Rogue Citywhose postponement was announced, but fortunately the gameplay was shown.