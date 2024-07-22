National Athletic won an incredible and exciting match against América de Cali, 2-1. It was a vibrant game at the Atanasio Girardot, in which the scarlet team took the lead almost half an hour from the end of the game; but the verdolaga reacted and took the victory with controversy.

The goals came in the second half: at 58 minutes, América wove a spectacular play from right to left, which ended with Edwin Velasco overflowing and crossing into the area for Duvan Vergara would score the 0-1.

Nacional woke up and in the final part of the game went after their opponent. At 85′, Edwin Cardona’s free kick into the area, Jorman Campuzano’s header and William Tesillo’s finish made it 1-1.

The controversial penalty

With the draw, the Verdolaga went for more and got their reward in a very short time, as a penalty came that caused controversy, which was reviewed by the VAR and, after several minutes of debate, confirmed as a foul in the scarlet area.

The play sparked controversy, as it is not clear whether the ball hit the scarlet player’s hand. Referee Andrés Rojas decided that it was a penalty.

Thus, at 90+4′, Edwin Cardona kicked from the penalty spot and scored the winning goal of 2-1 that unleashed anger in América.

The referee analyst Wilmer Barahona He analysed that there was a refereeing error. “Minute 85: The VAR calls to correct the error, Rojas did not receive the lifeline, it cannot be a sanctionable handball, a player who tries to turn his back on the ball and has his arm in a natural position,” he said.

