Atlético Nacional defeated América 1-0 with an agonizing goal, and with that victory the purslane team remains alive in group B, while the scarlet team resigns all possibility and was eliminated.

Nacional had to wait until the 90th minute for Oscar Perea He took a cross shot and beat goalkeeper Soto, to score the final 1-0.

The first half did not have many clear goalscoring, but both teams showed their weapons to be able to reach the rival goal, with mid-distance shots being the protagonists.

In National, those who tried the most were Robert Mejía, Brahian Palacios and Eric Ramírez, but they did not find luck to score the first goal of the game, while in America Esneyder Mera and Juan Camilo Portilla tried, but they did not find the formula to open the scoring at the Atanasio Girardot either.

With the tie at half-time, the teams had to go out and win in the second half, since a draw was leaving them in an uncomfortable position for the next matches, but the game did not change much.

Neither of them had an option that would shake the result, although Nacional began to have several free kicks, but the most dangerous was in the 61st minute when Eric Ramirez finished, but goalkeeper Jorge Soto was well positioned.

America also had the formula of free throws and Adrian Ramos He was the one who managed to try, but he was not fortunate enough to do any damage, since the ball went without direction and Kevin Mier had no problems.

In the 89th minute, América had a goal action, but the referee ruled out of place by Carlos Darwin Quintero, who had a pass from Facundo Suárez and the play was invalidated.

However, when it was in the 90th minute + 1 of addition, Nacional surprised with a goal from Óscar Perea, he managed to finish with his right foot from the right side and put it under goalkeeper Jorge Soto’s post.

In the end, the match went to Nacional, who won three gold points to continue in the fight, while América was conditioned and eliminated América, which was left with zero points.

