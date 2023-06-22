The final whistle blew and with the 0-0 between National and Millionaires An icy cold ran through the Atanasio Girardot, one of those cold ones that are capable of evoking the most intimate fears of the fans. That cold advanced through the stands, the field, the surroundings and all the mountains. It invaded the bodies of the green fans, who were left with an anguish in their souls, while the blues, in the distance, prepare their agitated hearts, and their throats, for the final of the finals, the definitive battle on Saturday, the one that will decree the new champion. For now, everything is open, although the malaise stayed at home.

The match started, the long-awaited final, and the two stables took a step forward. Eleven green hearts against eleven blue hearts. Clash of two armies in a field of precautions. Who risks first? The two teams seemed to challenge each other, no one wanted to have the first grenade in their field.

Until Millionaires cheered up. This team is not for speculating. Jader Valencia, the hidden ace in the lineup, looked for Leo Castro, he castled with Mackalister, “I’ll give it to you and it’s for a goal”, he said with his eyes, and Silva had all the space for it to be so: the ball, after his shot, He made a face at the left post guarded by the goalkeeper Castillo.

Then DT Paulo Autuori stood up and shouted and in Nacional they reacted a little, a symptom of life and blood, and they remembered that it was a final against Millonarios, and Banguero was the first –the only one– who looked for: he made an eight and took out a kick, the ball went outside. It was a faint warning, not a warning, it did not intimidate anyone, not the brave blues who, in addition to courage, carry music in their legs, like when Mackalister took out the violin, tuned, put Cataño to play, they played on the wall, a cue , two cues, three cues, melody and fight in the same move: the chord ended with a cross shot from Cataño that confirmed that Castillo’s right post was alive: it was trembling.

milles, grown

National vs. Millionaires.

Those players in blue were enthusiastic, they felt invulnerable to the pressure of Atanasio, deaf to the noise in the stands, but not blind. Mackalister, an effective conjurer, invented another cue, out of nowhere, above his rival, a luxury at someone else’s house, and Castro took out his cannon shot, but goalkeeper Castillo put his miraculous hands to prevent the goal.

Nacional seemed stunned, not understanding how this rival was growing in his stadium. The fans were looking for Pabón with binoculars, they were looking for Jarlan with a telescope, where are they? Are? did they come? Banguero created problems without much help. had to come Christian Zapata from the rear to push their own with a violent shot, then in Nacional they learned that in front, in addition, there was a great goalkeeper, Moreno. Before the end of the first part, the daring Cataño almost scored an Olympic goal that left the goalkeeper on the ground, mistreated.

In the stands they clamored for them to react, they no longer asked about Dorlan’s whereabouts, they demanded him, and Dorlan was shaken with a flaming shot, the goalkeeper Moreno was dazzled by that ball of fire that burned him, it escaped him, and he had to react to extinguish that ball on the line that was already on its way to set the net on fire.

Nacional, in any case, was a half Nacional, without power: a faded green. Millionaires was the best version of him. A vivid blue.

In the second half, Pabón wanted to retaliate and dynamited Millos’s goal with a free kick down, to the post where Moreno was waiting. The little for the green, the only thing.

Then began their cruel fight with the clock, Nacional did not want a tie, but almost lost when Mackalister made the ball brush against the crossbar in another fantasy attack.

If Millionaires cheered up a little more, maybe he would win it. He looked better, he looked stronger. Nacional left a bad taste, and that is why when the game ended, the local fans were left with that feeling of anguish, knowing that it could have been worse and that they still had to go to Bogotá to fight for the star.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

