Atlético Nacional had a court and a favorable audience this Saturday at El Campín, but not the result: they had to settle for a goalless draw against Equidad, who bet on defending themselves and trying to make the most of it

Equidad and Nacional disappointed in the first half, in which neither team was able to show a good game. On the side of the ‘local’, Equidad, the precautions were focused on not losing, given the terrible campaign that the team has had and that has it close to the bottom and further and further away from fighting for the classification.

The ‘visitor’, Nacional, bet on an alternate roster thinking about his debut in the Copa Libertadores, on Wednesday, against Patronato, in Argentina. In addition to the forced change of goalkeeper due to Kevin Mier’s injury, DT Paulo Autuori kept important pieces.

The game was ugly, cut up, with many fouls (more on the side of Equidad than Nacional) and there was only one shot on goal in the first stage. Little more to tell…

Nacional played better in the second stage, in which Autuori sent several of the starters to the field, such as Dorlan Pabón, Yerson Candelo, Nelson Deossa and Jader Gentil, but the lock of Equidad and the great performance of goalkeeper Washington Ortega prevented the defeat.

The 0-0 leaves Nacional with 18 points, in the fifth box of the championship, waiting for the rest of the day, and Equidad rises for now to box 17, with just nine points.

News in development.

SPORTS