National Athletic he played concentrated, very active, predatory; Santa FeOn the contrary, he came in asleep, snoring, a meek and docile lion, and Nacional did not waste his momentum, beating him 3-0 on matchday 13 of the League and, in the process, reaching the lead.

Two minutes were on the clock when the cardinal’s entire plan was destroyed on the Atanasio Girardot court. And all because Nacional, in its devastating state, swept and scored 1-0, that quickly.

It was a recovery of the ball by Neyder Moreno, a pass for Jhon Duque who took out his missile, the goalkeeper Antony Silva stopped it, but left the rebound, no one in Santa Fe reacted, the defense and the midfielders stared, surprised, as it came from Behind with speed and power and loneliness was the player Juan Pablo Torres who made an impact with power to score 1-0 while Silva, just reacting from his save, could not even watch the ball pass.

National was a watch. With fierce attack, triangulations, fast and deep passes, walls, shots, an attacking machine. Santa Fe felt the shock. When he wanted to open his eyes, not only was he losing, but his rival was passing over him, crushing him, he only needed more goals and he was able to score them, like in a shot by More or that ended in the corner kick after a miraculous finish by Millán, or another from Neyder that was saved by goalkeeper Silva.

National, devastating

National era symphony; Santa Fe was the spectator who watched the game play, without weapons, without offensive intentions because he had no way to express them. Marrugo was missing, and without the connector and genius, there was no football.

The cardinal drama did not stop with the break. First, because he lost Jersson González due to injury, and then, because when he returned for the second half, Nacional showed him that he was still in a state of superiority with a shot by Deossa that went straight to a post, Neyder shot on the rebound and saved once plus the goalkeeper Silva.

Santa Fe had a slight respite, but not for much, because in the next purslane attack there was a bad rejection by Viáfara that left the ball divided and Aja ended up hitting Duque in the face: penalty. Duque himself shot coldly, deceiving Silva and scoring the 2-0 in 53 minutes.



The cardinal team was excited with a sanctioned penalty but after a VAR review, Aja’s previous offside was detected. Nothing to do. Nacional, almost without breaking a sweat, maintained its momentum, stalking with risk, looking for the third and found it through Eric Ramírez, ten minutes from the end.

Nacional was devastating and in a great display they came away with a great victory that gives them the lead. Santa Fe entered a dangerous rut.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

