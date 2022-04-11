The defensive oasis that America had had in the vast majority of the match against Millonarios fell apart in just eight days, in the transition from the coaching staff headed by Juan Carlos Osorio to that of the new red coach, Alexandre Guimaraes.

Nacional was able to hand one of those very painful defeats to the Reds, but in the end they picked up their feet in the second half and, with a 2-0 win at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, they regained first place in the League table and secured the classification to the semifinal home runs, five dates in advance.

The difference between the greens and the reds in the first stage was much more than the two goals that went up on the scoreboard, when Nacional gave the game a dizzying pace that América couldn’t stand. The first goal came after 12 minutes, when Jéfferson Duque received a filtered pass inside the area and had the intelligence to raise his head and look back, where Danovis Banguero arrived to finish off and beat goalkeeper Joel Graterol.

At 24, Duque himself, from a penalty, scored the 2-0, after the VAR noticed a hand in the area by Éber Moreno and warned judge Alexánder Ospina. The green scorer left goalkeeper Graterol without any option.

The matter could have been worse: Nacional scored a third goal, at 37, in a touch play that ended in a new assist from Duque and a shot from Dorlan Pabón, but the play was annulled because the video arbitration noted that at the beginning of the the play, Giovanni Moreno committed a foul in the middle of the field. Ospina changed the goal for a yellow card for Gio.

In the second half, at times, it was a training session with the public, in which Nacional slowed down and felt the effort, while América tried to generate some danger. Goalkeeper Kevin Mier responded when called upon and kept the lead.

America is three points from the eight, waiting for what happens in the matches on Monday and Tuesday, and facing a new classic against Deportivo Cali, which is already eliminated, but whose honor is at stake. Guimaraes, surely, will be on the red bench. And he will have the challenge of correcting in five dates to save the semester.

