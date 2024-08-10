TOAtlético Nacional faces this Saturday the second to last in the table, Patriotas de Boyacá, at the start of the fifth round of the BetPlay League 2024-2. The match is played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

The team led by Uruguayan Pablo Repetto has gone two games without a win at home: first they lost 0-1 against La Equidad and then tied 1-1 against Águilas Doradas, in which one of their big signings, goalkeeper David Ospina, was injured.

Patriotas not only needs to win to get away from the bottom of the league, but also to try to avoid relegation. They are currently last in that classification, with an average of 0.74, the result of 17 points in 23 games.

Follow the meeting here:

Atlético Nacional and Patriotas lineups